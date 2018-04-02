Environment

Recycling 101

Explore how traditional recycling, chemical recycling and energy recovery technologies create value from used plastics.

Plastics are an extremely important part of our daily lives—and their proper disposal is extremely important as well. Recycling is the key to saving energy and keeping plastics out of oceans and landfills. That’s why the industry is innovating to explore the many ways plastics can be recycled or turned into energy.

No matter the material—aluminum, glass, paper or plastic—we all need to do our part and use it responsibly by reusing, recycling or recovering.

There are a variety of ways to recover value from used plastics, including traditional recycling, also called mechanical recycling, chemical recycling and energy recovery technologies. While these processes are very different, they all complement one another. Let’s take a closer look.

 