The Plastics Stories

You Don’t Hear

Enough About

Keep up to date with plastics recycling initiatives, grassroots efforts, innovations and other positive industry efforts.

No Thanks

This Is Plastics

What do you want to learn about plastics?

Take Action for Better Recycling

Plastic waste is a valuable resource, and we’re missing an opportunity to do more. You can be a part of a positive change. Join the grassroots movement and contact your elected official with the click of a button.

TAKE ACTION

Rethinking Recycling

Hefty® EnergyBag®

Citrus Heights, CA

OceanBound Plastic Program

Chico, CA

State-of-the-art MRF

Orlando, FL

Hefty® EnergyBag®

Cobb County, GA

Hefty® EnergyBag®

Boise, ID

Chicago Healthcare Plastics Recycling

Chicago, IL

Bag-2-Bag® Recycling

North Vernon, IN

Indiana Recycling Expansion

Connersville, IN

Waste Polystyrene as Feedstock

St. James, LA

New Recycling Technologies on Display

Ipswich, MA

Home for Foam

Mason, MI

NEMO for End of Life Vehicles

Flint, MI

Hefty® EnergyBag®

Omaha, NE

Hefty® EnergyBag®

Lincoln, NE

Better Recycling (and Biodegradability) through Additives

Amherst, NH

Circular Blu

Bradford, NH

OceanBound Plastic Program

Greensboro, NC

NEMO for End of Life Vehicles

Waverly, OH

Revolutionizing Polypropylene (PP) Recycling

Ironton, OH

Pacific Northwest (PNW) Recycling Project

Portland, OR

Recycled PS Monomer

Tigard, OR

Regenyx

Tigard, OR

Geomembrane Recycling

Portland, PA

Materials Recovery for the Future (MRFF)

Birdsboro, PA

NEMO for End of Life Vehicles

Portland, PA

Scoring a Goal, Closing the Loop

Philadelphia, PA

Carbon Renewal Technology

Kingsport, TN

Tennessee Recycling Expansion

Morristown, TN

Bag-2-Bag® Recycling

Roanoke, TX

Plastic Asphalt

Freeport, TX

Pathway 21

Seattle, WA

EcoStar

Madison, WI

Home
  • Hefty® EnergyBag®
  • OceanBound Plastic Program
  • State-of-the-art MRF
  • Hefty® EnergyBag®
  • Hefty® EnergyBag®
  • Chicago Healthcare Plastics Recycling
  • Bag-2-Bag® Recycling
  • Indiana Recycling Expansion
  • Waste Polystyrene as Feedstock
  • New Recycling Technologies on Display
  • Home for Foam
  • NEMO for End of Life Vehicles
  • Hefty® EnergyBag®
  • Hefty® EnergyBag®
  • Better Recycling (and Biodegradability) through Additives
  • Circular Blu
  • OceanBound Plastic Program
  • NEMO for End of Life Vehicles
  • Revolutionizing Polypropylene (PP) Recycling
  • Pacific Northwest (PNW) Recycling Project
  • Recycled PS Monomer
  • Regenyx
  • Geomembrane Recycling
  • Materials Recovery for the Future (MRFF)
  • NEMO for End of Life Vehicles
  • Scoring a Goal, Closing the Loop
  • Carbon Renewal Technology
  • Tennessee Recycling Expansion
  • Bag-2-Bag® Recycling
  • Plastic Asphalt
  • Pathway 21
  • EcoStar

  • Modernizing Infrastructure

    Updating waste management infrastructure to collect and recycle more plastics.

  • Advancing Recycling Innovation

    Inventing new ways to generate value from used plastic.

  • Developing End Markets

    Connecting the demand for recycled plastics to the supply.

Rethinking Recycling

Companies are advocating for and improving recycling efforts across the US. Explore these exciting innovations and check back regularly to see what amazing new things are happening.

Active Initiatives

Explore Key Plastics Topics

Find articles, infographics and quizzes to inspire meaningful discussions with your family, friends, neighbors and the world about the power of plastics.

Separating Myth from Fact

There’s a lot of misinformation out there about plastic materials, products and recycling. Let’s set the record straight.

Learn more

Recycling 101

Explore how traditional recycling, chemical recycling and energy recovery technologies create value from used plastics.

Learn more

BPA: Is It Safe?

Regulatory agencies around the globe agree that BPA does not pose concerns for human health, as it is currently used in contact with food.

Learn more

A New Dimension of Printing

3D printing is opening many possibilities to improve lives: physically, financially and more.

Learn more

“If Anything Surprised Me…It’s the Versatility.”

There’s no typical day at the office for Trevor Stornant.

Learn more

Change the Conversation

We’ve created a library of resources to help you change the conversation about plastics.

Learn more

Still have questions?

Subscribe