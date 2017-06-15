What do you want to learn about plastics?
Hefty® EnergyBag®
Citrus Heights, CA
OceanBound Plastic Program
Chico, CA
State-of-the-art MRF
Orlando, FL
Hefty® EnergyBag®
Cobb County, GA
Hefty® EnergyBag®
Boise, ID
Chicago Healthcare Plastics Recycling
Chicago, IL
Bag-2-Bag® Recycling
North Vernon, IN
Indiana Recycling Expansion
Connersville, IN
Waste Polystyrene as Feedstock
St. James, LA
New Recycling Technologies on Display
Ipswich, MA
Home for Foam
Mason, MI
NEMO for End of Life Vehicles
Flint, MI
Hefty® EnergyBag®
Omaha, NE
Hefty® EnergyBag®
Lincoln, NE
Better Recycling (and Biodegradability) through Additives
Amherst, NH
Circular Blu
Bradford, NH
OceanBound Plastic Program
Greensboro, NC
NEMO for End of Life Vehicles
Waverly, OH
Revolutionizing Polypropylene (PP) Recycling
Ironton, OH
Pacific Northwest (PNW) Recycling Project
Portland, OR
Recycled PS Monomer
Tigard, OR
Regenyx
Tigard, OR
Geomembrane Recycling
Portland, PA
Materials Recovery for the Future (MRFF)
Birdsboro, PA
NEMO for End of Life Vehicles
Portland, PA
Scoring a Goal, Closing the Loop
Philadelphia, PA
Carbon Renewal Technology
Kingsport, TN
Tennessee Recycling Expansion
Morristown, TN
Bag-2-Bag® Recycling
Roanoke, TX
Plastic Asphalt
Freeport, TX
Pathway 21
Seattle, WA
EcoStar
Madison, WI
Modernizing Infrastructure
Updating waste management infrastructure to collect and recycle more plastics.
Advancing Recycling Innovation
Inventing new ways to generate value from used plastic.
Developing End Markets
Connecting the demand for recycled plastics to the supply.
Companies are advocating for and improving recycling efforts across the US. Explore these exciting innovations and check back regularly to see what amazing new things are happening.
